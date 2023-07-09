Suspect charged with attempted murder following Toronto subway stabbing
Police say a man accused of stabbing another passenger on a Toronto subway has been charged with attempted murder.
Local police say they arrested the 25-year-old man on Friday, one day after the attack.
Police have said both men were on the southbound subway on Thursday afternoon when they got into an argument.
Investigators allege one man stabbed the other multiple times before leaving the train at Eglinton Station.
Officers say the victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Police say that in addition to attempted murder, the accused has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
CKTB AM Roundtable - July 10th, 2023
Steph Vivier is joined by:
Paul Wintemute - Retired Law Professor at Niagara College
Karen Orlandi - Reverend, Silver Spire Church in St. Catharines
Dr. Melissa McCradden - Study on AI in Healthcare
Dr. McCradden is looking for participants for a survey study exploring the views of young people ages 12-17 years regarding artificial intelligence (AI) in health care. Check out the survey here - https://redcap.link/ECH-Survey
