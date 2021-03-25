Suspect in Colorado supermarket shooting to appear in court today

The man accused of killing 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado will make his first appearance in court this morning.

The 21 year old suspect was arrested inside the King Soopers supermarket after the fatal shootings on Monday.

Since then, he has been treated for a leg wound.

Most court proceedings in the area have been conducted via video during the pandemic, but District Judge Thomas Francis Mulvahill has ordered the suspect to appear in person. The courtroom will remain closed to the public.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered overnight for a vigil to remember the 10 people killed during the violence at the supermarket.

The victims have been identified as Officer Eric Talley, 51; Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jodi Waters, 65.