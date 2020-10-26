Suspect in Hard Rock theft identified
Niagara Falls police have identified the suspect in a theft at the Hard Rock Cafe in Niagara Falls.
44 year old Daniel Rees of Cambridge is wanted for theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.
He is accused of stealing a trio of guitars, which once belonged to Pink Floyd, Neil Young and Guns N' Roses, on the morning of October 18th.
The guitars were recovered late last week.
