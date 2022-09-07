Suspect in stabbing rampage is dead after being taken into custody

Police have confirmed the suspect wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage is dead.

RCMP say Myles Sanderson died after being taken into custody earlier today after his vehicle was pulled over by officers this afternoon.

Sanderson went into medical distress shortly after he was taken into custody and was pronounced dead at a Saskatoon hospital.

Ten people were killed and 18 injured in attacks Sunday on the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby village of Weldon.

The discovery of Sanderson came shortly after a notice went out over Saskatchewan's emergency alert system warning of a person armed with a knife and driving a white Chevrolet Avalanche that had been reported stolen.