Suspect sought after armed robbery attempt in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery attempt in St.Catharines.

This morning at 8:34am, Niagara officers responded to an armed robbery attempt at Enterprise Rent-A-Car located on Lake Street north of Scott Street in St. Catharines.

Police say the suspect had entered with a black handgun, demanding the store employee give him keys to a vehicle.

The employee refused, and the suspect fled the store on foot.

A shelter-in-place was issued for the Lake Street / Scott Street area for about an hour.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build, around 6 feet tall.

He was last seen wearing a black hoody, black pants, sunglasses, and a red bandana with a white pattern covering his face.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension #1009628.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.