Suspect sought after robbery in Fort Erie
Niagara Regional Police are looking for a suspect after the Crystal Mart on Queens Circle in Fort Erie (Crystal Beach) was robbed last night.
It happened around 10 o'clock when a lone male suspect entered the store and went behind the counter.
The suspect verbally threatened the clerk and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
A K9 unit attended the scene but was unable to locate the suspect.
He's described as a heavy set white male, about 30 years old, 5'6 to 5'8 feet tall, wearing a dark coloured jacket, grey hoodie, black pants with a white stripe, dark sunglasses and a grey camouflage toque.
His face was covered with a grey scarf.
NRP hopes to release a photo of the suspect shortly.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension #9369.
