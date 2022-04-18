Suspect sought after woman allegedly pushed onto subway tracks in Toronto

Police are seeking a woman they allege pushed another woman onto the subway tracks at Toronto's Yonge-Bloor station.



Investigators say a 39-year-old woman was walking on the platform just after 9 p.m. Sunday when she was pushed.



They say she was seriously injured in the fall.



Police say the incident is being investigated as attempted murder.



They say the suspect was last seen heading west on Bloor Street West.



She's described as blonde, with an average build.