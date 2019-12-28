Suspect surrenders following standoff in Richmond Hill

Police say a man who ran into a home north of Toronto after he allegedly exchanged gunfire with an officer has surrendered following a long standoff.

York Regional Police say the incident began around 10:30 a.m., when an officer made a traffic stop near the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Major MacKenzie Drive in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Const. Laura Nicolle says the driver of the stopped vehicle opened fire and the officer shot back, then the suspect fled into a nearby residence.

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Friday afternoon, Nicolle said the suspect was still barricaded inside the home but said he did not appear to have taken any hostages.

Late Friday, Staff Sgt. Andrew Bell said the person surrendered to police without any further incident.

Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, announced Friday afternoon that it is investigating after a man was ``possibly struck'' during the exchange of gunfire, but Bell did not have information on his condition.