Suspect wanted after 3 robberies in Niagara on Monday

Police in Fort Erie and Niagara Falls are looking for a suspect after three robberies took place yesterday.

At 3 a.m. on Monday a suspect robbed the Pioneer Gas station on Garrison Road in Fort Erie, then 20 minutes later struck again at the Flying J Truckstop on Pettit Road.

Just before 5 a.m. the suspect then went to the Petro Canada on Oakwood Drive in Niagara Falls.

Police say in all three cases, the suspect was unsuccessful in getting the cashier to hand over money, but he stole merchandise.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 30 and 40 yrs old, clean shaven, wearing a red bandana, red/white New York Giants baseball cap, black gloves, black/grey striped winter jacket.

Detectives believe the suspect getaway vehicle was a stolen grey 2013 Dodge Journey bearing Ontario licence plate BWLJ367 (see similar photo below).

The Dodge had been stolen the night before the robberies from a Ridgeway Road (near Roxborough Avenue) plaza parking lot.

The Dodge has not been located.

If the Dodge is spotted by a member of the public, do not approach the vehicle and contact your local police.

Anyone with information can contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, opt. 3, 1009369.