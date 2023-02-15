Suspect wanted for armed assault in Thorold

Police responded to a disturbance at 8:33am this morning at a home located in the area of Kottmeier Road near Port Robinson Road, in Thorold.

When they arrived, officers learned an assault took place and that the suspect had fled the scene.

28 - year - old Juan Carlos Castro of Niagara Falls is currently wanted for Assult and Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Castro is described as a Black male, 28 years old, around 5'10", with braided medium length black hair, and is known to wear glasses.

He was last seen wearing a White jacket with a White sweater and Black pants.

Due to the recovery of a firearm, Castro may be armed and should not be approached.

Members of the public who know the whereabouts of Castro are encouraged to contact 911 immediately.