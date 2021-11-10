Suspects identified after Niagara Falls parks damaged by off road vehicles

Suspects have been identified after two Niagara Falls parks were damaged by off road vehicles.

Niagara Regional Police are not sharing the names of the identified suspects and say no arrests have been made so far, but the investigation is ongoing after open grassy areas of the parks were marred by tracks from the vehicles.

Officials believe over $10,000 worth of damage was done to the grounds on October 31st, including the sod, clay, and irrigation system at the baseball diamond at Patrick Cummings Memorial Sports Complex.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the NRP.