Suspects in custody after OPP officer was shot and killed in Hagersville

Two suspects are in custody after an officer was shot and killed in Hagersville today.

Ontario Provincial Police say at 2:40 p.m. this afternoon officers responded to a call for a stolen vehicle and were met by gunfire at the scene.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique sending out a tweet saying that Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala lost his life in the incident.

It is with an extremely heavy heart that I regretfully advise that #OPP Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala was killed today while courageously serving in the line of duty. Our hearts are with his loved ones and all OPP members at this tragic time. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/Chg9RKiYTt — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) December 28, 2022

Two suspects including 25 year old Randall McKenzie are in custody.

A female suspect has not been identified but a picture of the suspect was released during a short search for the suspects this evening.

We will have more information as it becomes available.