Suspects wanted after gun point robbery at a St. Catharines home

Niagara Police are searching for two men after a gun point robbery in St. Catharines.

The incident happened at 7:19 this morning (Tuesday ) in front of a home near Ernest and Dorothy Street.

That's when a man left his house noticing a car stopped out front.

He thought nothing of it but as he returned back to his home he was confronted by a man with a gun.

The first suspect demanded the keys to his vehicle and and tossed them to the second suspect who drove off.

The first man also drove off in the suspect vehicle out front. The make and model of that vehicle has not been determined.

The victim was not injured. At the time of the incident, the victim's family were asleep in the residence, they were unharmed.

Suspect 1, White male, 18-25 years of age, Approximately 5'10" tall, with a slim build, Wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, black shoes, with a black satchel strapped across the male's torso. The male was also wearing a black balaclava mask and was carrying a black handgun.

Suspect 2 - Very similar to suspect 1, White male, 18-25 years of age, Approximately 5'10" tall, with a slim build, Wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, black shoes, with a black satchel strapped across the male's torso. The male was also wearing a black balaclava mask.

The victim's stolen SUV is a blue 2006 Land Rover - Range Rover Sport with Ontario licence plate is CRVD937.

Anyone (residents or businesses) in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 6:45AM and 7:45AM on December 28, 2021.

The video below contains profanity and could be stressful to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Click on the link and sign in to access it.