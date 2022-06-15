Suspicious barn fire in Fort Erie being investigated by police

Police are investigating after a suspicious barn fire in Fort Erie this morning.

Emergency crews were called at 7 o'clock this morning to the area of Bertie Street and Ridgemount Road to fully engulfed fire.

Fort Erie Fire put the blaze out and officials say it had not been used for years and was in poor condition.

Officials say with no gas or electrical services active in the barn, the fire is being considered suspicious in nature.

An estimated damage value has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009369.