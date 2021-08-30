Swimmer adds another medal to Canada's Paralympic tally

Canadian athletes have earned 12 medals so far at the Paralympic games.

The latest medal belongs to Danielle Dorris of Moncton, New Brunswick who claimed the silver medal in today's women's 100m backstroke S7.

Dorris finished just shy of the gold medallist from the United States, coming it at 1:21:91. American Mallory Weggemann's finished 1:21:27.

Canadian athletes collected three medals yesterday: Brent Lakatos took silver in Para Athletics Men's T53 400m, Stefan Daniel claimed bronze in Para Triatholon Men's PTS5, and the women's swimming team secured bronze in 4x100m freestyle relay.

Canada currently has one gold medal, seven silver, and four bronze.