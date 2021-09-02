Swimmer Aurelie Rivard adds 17th medal to Canada's Paralympic tally

Canada now has 17 medals at the Paralympic Games.

The most recent medal belongs to Aurelie Rivard from Quebec, who took silver in women's 100m backstroke S10.

It is her 10th medal in three Paralympic Games.

Rivard finished with a time of 1:08:94, just behind the gold medal winner's 1:06:07.

It comes on the heels of yesterday's gold medal win for Rivard in the women's 400m freestyle S10.

Greg Stewart from BC also took gold in men's F46 shot put yesterday and Brent Lakatos from Quebec earned silver in men's T53 100m.

Canada currently has 3 gold medals, 9 silver, and 5 bronze.