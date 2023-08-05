Swimmers warned about risks of floaties on open water this weekend

Anyone heading out on the water this long weekend is being urged to leave their floaties on the shore.



The Ontario chapter of the Lifesaving Society said floaties, or inflatables that come in a wide range of shapes and sizes, pose a risk when taken out by swimmers in waterways.



Stephanie Bakalar, spokespersonfor the organization that works to prevent drowning, said inflatables may be popular but are meant for pools or to be secured firmly to a dock.



She says that people don't realize when you take them into an open water, you're going to get pulled by the wind very quickly.



The Lifesaving Society says 46 per cent of drownings happen in lakes and ponds.