Swimming, skating and more planned for March Break in St. Catharines
The City of St. Catharines says they have plenty of activities to keep the kids busy this March Break.
Leisure swims and swimming lessons are scheduled at the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre all week.
Several public skates are scheduled at Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre and Bill Burgoyne Arena.
Family activities are planned at the Port Weller Community Centre March 13, 15, and 17.
The St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre also has drop in programming all week long.
