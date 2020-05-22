Swing-NPC begins soft opening of its golf courses

The Niagara Parks Commission is opening two courses at its popular Legend's on the Niagara golf courses today.

The soft reopening will offer walking access only to Ussher’s Creek and Chippawa Courses and public washrooms will be available out of the halfway house.

Niagara Parks is planning a larger reopening on Friday, May 29, that will include golf cart access with one cart per person and limited food and beverage options.

Portable outdoor handwashing stations will be available to ensure that all guests are washing their hands before and after completion of play.

As well, ball washers and rakes will not be available, and all flagsticks will remain in each hole with added inserts to eliminate the need to touch the cup when retrieving a golf ball.