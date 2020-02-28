T-4 slips due on Monday
It's that time of the year when we start thinking taxes.
Employers have until Monday to get a T4 to you.
Because the last day of February falls on a Saturday, the slip has to be sent to or made available to employees the next business day.
Your tax return is due on or before April 30th
-
Future of Hamilton's Forensics Unit, Impact on Niagara
Shelby Knox Speaks with Leader of the Official Opposition in Ontario NDP Andrea Horwath regarding the future of Hamilton's forensics unit and how it will impact Niagara region
-
Paying Volunteers for Child Care Expenses
Shelby Knox Speaks with St. Catharines Equity and Inclusivity Committee Member Haley Bateman regarding the idea of paying volunteers for child care expenses
-
Video Games Used to Help Children with ADHD
Shelby Knox Speaks with Video Game Expert Ajay Fry regarding a new study that claims video games help children with ADHD