Tainted Halloween candy found in Brantford
Brantford police taking to Twitter to warn parents of reports of tainted Halloween candy.
The force says a razor blade was reportedly found in a chocolate bar received from trick-or-treating in the area of Eagle Place.
Meanwhile, a needle was found inserted into a piece of candy collected from the Brier Park area on Halloween night.
Police are reminding parents to thoroughly check candy collected from trick-or-treating prior to consumption, and discard any items which are open and appear suspicious.
