Take Back the Night goes online

The Niagara Sexual Assault Centre is once again hosting its annual Take Back the Night event, but this year it will be online.

Videos, music and written submissions on healing from gender-based violence will be posted on the agency's Facebook page and You Tube channel starting this Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Isabel Beland, a therapist at the centre who is organizing the event, says "The COVID 19 pandemic has changed our lives in so many ways. That's why this year, we wanted to hear from the community and our partners; what could they say that might help or encourage someone who is struggling to cope after experiencing violence - either recently or in the past?"

The Niagara Sexual Assault Centre has been hosting the event, which usually includes speakers, inspirational music and a candlelight walk, since the 1970's.

To watch Take Back the Night online, go to one of the following links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/niagarasac/?view_public_for=217226138785474

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXGeFcr_UbCUwziF1hstn0Q

