Take Back the Night rally and march returns tonight in St. Catharines

The streets in downtown St. Catharines will be lit with candles this evening.

The annual Take Back the Night rally and march to end violence against women is set to return for the first time since the begriming of the pandemic.

The event, organized by the Niagara Sexual Assault Centre, begins at Market Square where there will be tables set up focused on services surrounding sexual violence.

A number of speakers will also be on hand including Mayor Walter Sendzik starting at 7 p.m.

The candlelight walk begins at sunset and will make its way down St. Paul Street.

https://www.niagarasexualassaultcentre.com/