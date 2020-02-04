Niagara Regional Police and the District School Board of Niagara are encouraging all of us to take the #iPledgeChallenge to help end bullying.

The campaign encourages all of us to make a video pledging how we will help to end bullying.

In the video, you are then asked to challenge someone you know to take the pledge too and keep the trend going.

Post your video to social media with the hashtag #iPledgeChallenge!

The DSBN's Susie Palumbo says their goal is to build on bullying awareness, prevention and intervention in order to eliminate it.

To find a link to the pledge, log onto 1057ezrock.com or 610cktb.com and click on Features.