Taking the Xmas tree down? It's next week for pick up

The Niagara Region is reminding residents the annual Christmas tree collection is happening on your regular collection day during the week of Jan. 11-15.

Anything wrapped in plastic or buried in the snow will not be collected.

They remind you to remove decorations and place it at the curb by 7 a.m.

If you're ditching an artificial tree, they advise you to use the large item pick up option.

And keep in mind if you live in Niagara Falls, Welland, Port Colborne, Grimsby or Lincoln you can put out two extra bags of garbage this week to deal with excess from the holidays.