Taliban announces 'amnesty,' urges women to join government
The Taliban have declared an ``amnesty'' across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government.
The militants are seeking to reassure a wary population that their rule will be different this time.
Tuesday's comments come a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country.
Following a blitz across Afghanistan that saw many cities fall to the insurgents without a fight, the Taliban have sought to portray themselves as more moderate than when they imposed a brutal rule in the late 1990s.
But many Afghans remain skeptical.
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in the capital of Kabul as the Taliban now patrol its streets, many residents have stayed home and remain fearful.
