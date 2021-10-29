Talk of saving parts of rusty pirate ship wreck in Jordan Harbour already underway in Niagara

There's lots of talk about what should happen to the rusty pirate ship in the Jordan Harbour in Niagara.

The well known landmark has been identified as a 'wreck posing a significant level of danger to the environment' by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The agency has opened up bidding to remove all masts from the ship wreck.

Paul Di Ianni, Director of Economic Development and Communications from the town of Lincoln tells CKTB's Tom McConnell they recognize there is a tourism element to the ship, and there's even sometimes line-ups of tourists to take pictures of it.

"It's a ship wreck that's disintegrating over time, and we know that's part of the appeal to it."

He says while safety is paramount, the ship is close to an active marina, and people kayak and canoe close to it, and jump on the rusty structure.

Di Ianni says while there's no intention to remove the entire wreck, it would be great to save the masts and display them somewhere safe on land.

The ship in Jordan Harbour is a familiar sight to any drivers who travel the QEW.

It is located about 25 metres from the shore.