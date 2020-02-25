Talks between province and OECTA on the ropes

It appears negotiations between the province and the union representing Catholic teachers are not going well.

The two sides have been at the bargaining table for a few days, with OECTA even suspending this week's rotating strikes as a sign of good faith, but union president Liz Stuart emerged from a meeting last night says the talks are not productive.

She says the union is now waiting word from a mediator whether further talks would be worthwhile

Stuart adds the union will now consider options for further strike action.

Meanwhile the province's public elementary teachers are threatening more job action in two weeks and they aren't ruling out a full strike.

The head of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario announced yesterday rotating one day strikes will be put on hold for two weeks, if contract deals aren't reached by March 6, they will begin a new phase of strikes effective Monday, March 9.