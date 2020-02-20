Talks continue between the province and two teacher's unions

Negotiators with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association along with provincial representatives enter into their third day of talks today.

The French public teacher's union is also talking to government negotiators as well.

This all comes ahead of tomorrow's province wide strike by all four major teachers unions.

In Niagara, pickets will be set up across the region, including the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls, Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff's office in Beamsville, the corner of Glenridge and Glendale in St. Catharines, St. Andrew in Welland and St. John Bosco in Port Colborne.