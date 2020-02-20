Talks continue between the province and two teacher's unions
Negotiators with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association along with provincial representatives enter into their third day of talks today.
The French public teacher's union is also talking to government negotiators as well.
This all comes ahead of tomorrow's province wide strike by all four major teachers unions.
In Niagara, pickets will be set up across the region, including the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls, Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff's office in Beamsville, the corner of Glenridge and Glendale in St. Catharines, St. Andrew in Welland and St. John Bosco in Port Colborne.
-
-
Adrienne Jugley, social services commissioner, Niagara Region
A Us Based company will be looking after provincially funded employment services in Niagara and Hamilton.
-
Haley Bateman, Director at A Better Niagara
DBSN Trustees upheld a decision to ban trustee Kate Baggot from an upcoming meeting.