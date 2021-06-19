Tam says Delta variant is now in every Canadian province with 66% spike this week

Canada's chief public health officer says the Delta variant is now in all provinces and at least one of the territories.

Dr. Theresa Tam says reported cases of the variant spiked 66 per cent this week.

Meanwhile, the federal government says it plans to scrap hotel quarantines for fully-vaccinated Canadians returning to the country starting early next month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his government is working on a standardized proof of vaccination document that Canadians can use for international travel.

Travel restrictions at the Canada-U-S border will remain in place until July 21st.