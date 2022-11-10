Tam warns of flu upswing, new COVID-19 variants as viral triple threat continues

Canada's top doctor is warning of ``increased growth'' in new COVID-19 variants and an upswing in seasonal influenza cases, just as a surge of respiratory syncytial virus inundates hospitals.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the triple threat of all three viruses is posing a challenge for the health system in several parts of the country and points to the need for ``stepped up precautions.''

Although a recent surge of COVID-19 cases seem to have ``plateaued,'' Tam says emerging Omicron variants BQ.1.1 and BF.7 are on the rise.

Meanwhile, above-seasonal cases of the common childhood illness of RSV is especially high, with pediatric centres inundated with young patients.

She also noted influenza cases have ``increased steeply'' and are accelerating, with more than half of detected cases involving children and teens.

The most recent figures from public health show the flu positivity rate in mid-October was five per cent. Tam says that's approaching the seasonal threshold for an influenza epidemic.