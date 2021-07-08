Tampa Bay take down Habs for second straight Stanley Cup win

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season, ending the Montreal Canadiens' bid to secure their first Cup in 28 years.



They beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 last night to wrap up the NHL championship series in five games -- and they did it before a hometown crowd of 18,000.



The Habs were ranked 18th in the regular season and were the lowest-ranked team to make the playoffs in the pandemic-era, all-Canadian North Division.



While they fell short in this year's quest for the Cup, interim head coach Dominique Ducharme is proud of how his players battled injuries, playoff deficits and COVID-19 all season long to become a better team.