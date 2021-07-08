Tampa Bay take down Habs for second straight Stanley Cup win
The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season, ending the Montreal Canadiens' bid to secure their first Cup in 28 years.
They beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 last night to wrap up the NHL championship series in five games -- and they did it before a hometown crowd of 18,000.
The Habs were ranked 18th in the regular season and were the lowest-ranked team to make the playoffs in the pandemic-era, all-Canadian North Division.
While they fell short in this year's quest for the Cup, interim head coach Dominique Ducharme is proud of how his players battled injuries, playoff deficits and COVID-19 all season long to become a better team.
ROUNDTABLE Karen Moncur and Erik TomasROUNDTABLE Karen Moncur and Erik Tomas
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK July 8The Icelandic 4 day work week experiment. Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google alleging his First Amendments rights have been violated when these companies shut down his social media feeds. At the end of last week, Canada announced it was setting 2035 as the point when all cars and light duty trucks sold here would be electric. A number of people feel that deadline is "delusional." Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
Federal Government Announces $101 Million In Wine Industry FundingNiagara Centre MP Vance Badawey was in Niagara-On-The-Lake yesterday to announce $101 million for the industry over two years starting next year. The announcement comes as winemakers are facing a 50 cents per bottle hit following an Australian World Trade Organization challenge of an excise tax exemption. Tim talks to Sue-Ann Staff with Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery about this