Tarion CEO steps down, minister orders changes to board
Ontario's government and consumer services minister says she asked the CEO of the corporation that enforces warranties on new homes to step down.
That follows a recent auditor general report that slammed Tarion Warranty Corp., saying it has favoured the interests of builders over homeowners.
Minister Lisa Thompson says last week the CEO agreed to step down, and she has ordered changes to Tarion's board.
Previously, Tarion required half of its board of directors to be nominated by the Ontario Home Builders' Association, but Thompson says now no more than a third of the board will represent new homebuilders and vendors.
Thompson also introduced legislation Thursday that she says would enhance consumer protection, such as giving the warranty administrator greater ability to scrutinize builder applications and conduct more risk-based inspections before a homeowner moves in.
The government has previously announced it will establish a separate regulator for new homebuilders something that has been handled by Tarion, and which critics have called a conflict of interest.
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.