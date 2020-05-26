iHeartRadio
30°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Tax deadline looming

taxes

Just a reminder, if you haven't filed your taxes you have a week to get them done.

The federal government extended the deadline to June 1st because of the pandemic.

If you are self-employed the June 15th filing date remains unchanged.

However, if you owe the government money you have until September 1st to pay it back interest and penalty free.
 

Latest Audio