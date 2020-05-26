Tax deadline looming
Just a reminder, if you haven't filed your taxes you have a week to get them done.
The federal government extended the deadline to June 1st because of the pandemic.
If you are self-employed the June 15th filing date remains unchanged.
However, if you owe the government money you have until September 1st to pay it back interest and penalty free.
-
-
Frank Danch, Port Colborne Councillor, re Backyard Bonfire Ban endsAfter 36 years, Port Colborne council votes to end the backyard bonfire ban
-
Geoff Dillon & Chris Sinclair, re Brand Blvd CaresBrand Blvd is helping to raise funds for the Niagara Community. Order a shirt and help the community. https://stores.brandblvd.ca/bbcares/shop/home