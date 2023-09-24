Taxi driver found with critical injury in St. Catharines

In the early morning hours of September 23rd, Niagara officers responded to an ambulance call in St. Catharines.

Officers arrived at the scene on Eastchester Avenue near Lorne Street.

Upon arrival, paramedics were tending to a lone male patient.

The 58-year-old man was determined to be the driver of a grey 2016 Toyota Corolla taxi parked nearby.

He was transported to an out of region hospital for further care.

Someone had been driving in the area when they passed the stopped taxi, and found the driver lying unconscious on the roadway.

This is an active and ongoing investigation to determine the circumstances around this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009124.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.