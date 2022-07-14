Taxis being sent instead of ambulances in Niagara in certain cases

Niagara EMS is getting creative to try to take the pressure off of paramedics and reduce off-load delays.

The service has launched a pilot project which sees taxis being used instead of dispatching ambulances to some residents.

EMS mobile integrated health commander, Marty Mako, tells CKTB's Tim Denis 911 operators sometimes encounter patients who just need a ride to the hospital, instead of urgent on-the-scene medical intervention.

"Many individuals call 911 for less serious health issues, when their need is just conveyance to a hospital. They're calling not because they need the care and treatment of a paramedic, but they need to get from their place of residence to the health care facility that they need treatment at."

The decision to send a taxi is not taken lightly, and patients can request an ambulance instead of a cab.

All taxi trips start and end in the Niagara Region.

The move is saving the system $1000 per call.

Niagara EMS has been facing major issues offloading patients into hospitals.

21,000 hours were spent last year in wasted ambulance time, costing taxpayers $2.4M.