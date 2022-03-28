iHeartRadio
Taxpayers in New York asked to pay $850M for Bills' new stadium

buffalo bills josh allen

State and county taxpayers will be asked to commit $850 million in public funds toward construction of the Buffalo Bills' new stadium as part of a 30-year lease agreement. 

The project has a total estimated price tag of $1.4 billion. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in a press release that the state will commit $600 million in funds which will be in included in the budget due Friday. 

Erie County will commit $250 million, with the NFL and the Buffalo Bills committing $550 million. 

The dollar amount is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL facility.

