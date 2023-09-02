Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film coming to movie theatres in October

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming to movie theatres.

Swift announced Thursday that the concert film will open in North American theatres October 13th.

The theatre chain AMC said the film will play at least four times a day Thursday, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays.

Advance sales began Thursday.

AMC said in anticipation of the announcement, it upgraded its website to handle more than five times the largest ticket buying rush it's experienced before.