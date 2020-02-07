Teachers at Ontario's French-language schools, including Niagara's, to strike Thursday Feb 13th

Teachers at Ontario's French-language schools are the latest to start going on strike.

The union representing the teachers says it's launching weekly, provincewide strikes because bargaining talks with the provincial government have gone nowhere so far.

AEFO announced its 12,000 regular and occasional teachers will walk out on Thursday Feb. 13th for one day.

Until now, the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) was the only one of the province’s four teachers’ unions not yet to hit the picket lines.

This is the first time since Ontario’s 12 French-language school boards were created in 1998, that AEFO members have gone on a provincial strike.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) also confirmed today members will conduct a one-day strike the same day at a number of boards, including Niagara.

All District School Board of Niagara high schools will be closed on Thursday Feb. 13th.

OSSTF also represents staff at MonAvenir French schools across Niagara, which will also be closed on Thursday.

All four of Ontario's teacher unions are now walking off the job as a way to ramp up pressure on the government.

Elementary schools with the DSBN will be closed Tuesday Feb 11th and Wednesday Feb 12th due to strikes.

So far the Niagara Catholic Board has not announced another strike day.

