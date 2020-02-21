Teachers protest at Queens Park and Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls

The leaders of Ontario's main teachers' unions say they hope a joint strike and massive protest today send a unified message to the Doug Ford government.

Thousands of teachers and education workers are gathering at the legislature during a provincewide strike.

Teachers in Niagara have also gathered outside the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls, where the Ontario Tory's are holding a weekend policy convention.

The labour groups say today marks the first time since 1997 that educators from all the major unions are walking out on the same day.

Liz Stuart, with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, says 200,000 teachers and education workers are calling on the government to back down on cuts.

The unions, particularly those representing secondary teachers, are upset about increases to class sizes, which they say will lead to thousands of fewer teachers in the system.

Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, says today's demonstration will counteract the education minister's suggestions that teachers don't support their union leadership, and that parents aren't behind them.

Tomorrow, thousands of union members led by the Ontario Federation of Labour, will gather outside the Scotiabank Centre to protest government cuts.

OSSTF has also announced the date of its next round of rotating strikes.

It will take place next Friday Feb. 28th.

It will NOT include the Niagara DIstrict School board.

ETFO also said the next phase of its job action will be deployed next Wednesday.

Parents will find out Monday exactly what that will mean.

