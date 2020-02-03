Teachers ramp up job action amid crumbling contract talks
Talks between the province and the union representing public elementary teachers collapsed Friday night, so that means one day strikes will continue this week.
DSBN elementary schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Thursday's closure is part of a province wide one day strike by ETFO.
Friday's closure is part of regularly scheduled rotating strikes.
Public high school teachers also resume one day strikes this week
And tomorrow, Catholic elementary and secondary schools will be closed across the province as the union holds its second rotating strike.
DOG TALK FEB 3RD
Marybeth Haines - Author of The Power of Pets will join us to talk about the 7 effective tools to heal from pet loss & Dr. Philipp Schott -Author of The Accidental Veterinarian will join us to talk about 7 things you should NEVER say to your veterinarian.
4PM FEB 3RD
4P Q – What was better, the game or the half-time show?
The out-of-control story from Friday
Regional Councillor Laura Ip
3PM FEB 3RD
The 2020 Presidential Campaign officially starts with the Iowa caucuses today
Don Abelson - Director, Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, Steven K. Hudson Chair in Canada-U.S. Relations, and Professor, Political Science, St. Francis Xavier University
Prof. Michael Narraine Assistant Professor Department of Sport Management on the Super Bowl