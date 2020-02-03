iHeartRadio
Teachers ramp up job action amid crumbling contract talks

CKTB-News- Teachers

Talks between the province and the union representing public elementary teachers collapsed Friday night, so that means one day strikes will continue this week.

DSBN elementary schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Thursday's closure is part of a province wide one day strike by ETFO.

Friday's closure is part of  regularly scheduled rotating strikes.

Public high school teachers also resume one day strikes this week

And tomorrow, Catholic elementary and secondary schools will be closed across the province as the union holds its second rotating strike.

