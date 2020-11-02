Teachers refuse to work after 11 COVID-19 cases reported at Toronto school: TDSB

The Toronto District School Board says several teachers and support staff at an elementary school refused to go to work on Monday after 11 COVID-19 cases were reported at the facility.

The board says it brought in three vice-principals from nearby schools to help with supervision at the Glamorgan Junior Public School.

It says nine staff members and two students at the school have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokesman Ryan Bird says the board appreciates that COVID-19 is a concern for those who refused to go to work, but noted that the city's public health department isn't recommending further measures at the school.

The president of the Elementary Teachers of Toronto says one wing at the school has been closed due to the COVID cases, but the school remains open.

Jennifer Brown says the school should be closed.

The Ministry of Labour said those who refused to work believe the school lacks precautions to protect them from the virus.

It says it is conducting an investigation at the school.

Ontario reported 71 new COVID-19 cases related to schools on Monday, including at least 41 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 558 out of Ontario's 4,828 publicly funded schools.