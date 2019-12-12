Teachers' unions to hold joint news conference
Ontario's four major teachers' unions have a joint news conference set for this morning.
Union officials are expected to give an update on their ongoing contract talks with the province.
There is speculation the unions may be ready to launch a court challenge of a bill capping public sector increases at one percent for the next three years.
The unions have said the bill is a violation of their charter rights.
Meantime, contract talks between the province and the union representing high school teachers will resume on Monday.
-
Winter Festival of Lights Pays it Forward, Surprising a Niagara Falls Resident
Matt Holmes Speaks with Tina Myers from the Winter Festival of Lights regarding a bright surprise for a Niagara Falls resident
-
Ontario Government Announces 1.7 Million Dollars for Niagara Health Upgrades
Matt Holmes Speaks with Health Minister Christine Elliott regarding money announced for Niagara Health System upgrades
-
Welland Turns Down Motion for Out of the Cold Program
Matt Holmes Speaks with Welland City Councillor John Chiocchio regarding motion to set up emergency shelter in the Rose City being turned down