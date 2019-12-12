Teachers' unions to hold joint news conference

Ontario's four major teachers' unions have a joint news conference set for this morning.

Union officials are expected to give an update on their ongoing contract talks with the province.

There is speculation the unions may be ready to launch a court challenge of a bill capping public sector increases at one percent for the next three years.

The unions have said the bill is a violation of their charter rights.

Meantime, contract talks between the province and the union representing high school teachers will resume on Monday.