Team selected for next step for the new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital

A team has been selected to design, build, and finance the new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

Hamilton Health Sciences pegging EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare to handle the important hospital project.

Kelly Campbell, VP, Corporate Services and Capital Development, Hamilton Health Sciences says, “EllisDon is a market leader in the delivery of important health-care infrastructure projects across Ontario, with a long history of innovation and collaboration working with public partners. We are excited for their vision to bring this project to life. As we move forward with our preferred design-build partner, we acknowledge and are grateful for the time and energy that all teams put into their proposals to build the future WLMH.”

Financial details of the agreement will be released in the coming weeks.

When that is done construction is expected to begin shortly after.

