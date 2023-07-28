Teddy Bear picnic soon to be held at Morningstar Mill

Morningstar Mill will soon be hosting an afternoon picnic for Teddy Bears and their owners.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 19th for the first time since 2019.

“We are so pleased to be bringing this event back to the community,” said Historical Services Coordinator Carla Mackie. “This is an opportunity for parents, children, and their stuffed friends to discover all we have to offer.”

The event is open for ages 3 to 10 with adult accompaniment, and will include crafts, games, lunch, and tours of the site.

There will also be a nurse’s station for any teddy bears that need minor repairs.

The cost is $9.60 plus tax per attendee, and will take place from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

You can contact the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre at 905-984-8880 to register.

Limited sports are available, so early registration is recommended.