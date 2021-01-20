Teen arrested after early morning robbery

A teenager is facing charges after an early morning robbery at a Niagara Falls 7-Eleven.

Officers were called to the store in the Dorchester Road and Thorold Stone Road area at 1:21 a.m. today after a person with a knife entered the store and threatened an employee while demanding cash.

The suspect left the store on foot before police arrived, but Police Service Dog Ranger performed a track and led officers to a home in the Crawford Street and Thorold Stone Road area.

A 17 year old boy was arrested and charged with robbery.

No one was hurt.