Teen arrested after early morning robbery
A teenager is facing charges after an early morning robbery at a Niagara Falls 7-Eleven.
Officers were called to the store in the Dorchester Road and Thorold Stone Road area at 1:21 a.m. today after a person with a knife entered the store and threatened an employee while demanding cash.
The suspect left the store on foot before police arrived, but Police Service Dog Ranger performed a track and led officers to a home in the Crawford Street and Thorold Stone Road area.
A 17 year old boy was arrested and charged with robbery.
No one was hurt.
-
Covid positive passengers are still finding their way into the countryThe B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 40 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Sunday. Last week Canada made it mandatory for incoming international air travellers to present evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board a plane. Despite the new rules it appears infected passengers are still finding their way into the country. Tim talks to St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Liz Fleming and Chris LowesROUNDTABLE with Liz Fleming and Chris Lowes
-
U-S President Donald Trump is about to leave the White HouseTim talks with Don Abelson Professor Political Science St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, as Donald Trump has left the White House for the last time as president