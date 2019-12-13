Teen arrested outside Hamilton high school with knife
Another knife related incident in front of the same Hamilton high school where a teen was fatally stabbed.
Hamilton police arrested a 14 year old girl after the teen was allegedly spotted with the knife yesterday outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary school.
In a letter to students and parents, the school says the girl did not attend Sir Winston.
The teen is also accused of uttering threats.
It was just in October, 14 year old Devan Selvey was fatally stabbed outside the highschool.
-
Winter Festival of Lights Pays it Forward, Surprising a Niagara Falls Resident
Matt Holmes Speaks with Tina Myers from the Winter Festival of Lights regarding a bright surprise for a Niagara Falls resident
-
Ontario Government Announces 1.7 Million Dollars for Niagara Health Upgrades
Matt Holmes Speaks with Health Minister Christine Elliott regarding money announced for Niagara Health System upgrades
-
Welland Turns Down Motion for Out of the Cold Program
Matt Holmes Speaks with Welland City Councillor John Chiocchio regarding motion to set up emergency shelter in the Rose City being turned down