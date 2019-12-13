Teen arrested outside Hamilton high school with knife

Another knife related incident in front of the same Hamilton high school where a teen was fatally stabbed.

Hamilton police arrested a 14 year old girl after the teen was allegedly spotted with the knife yesterday outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary school.

In a letter to students and parents, the school says the girl did not attend Sir Winston.

The teen is also accused of uttering threats.

It was just in October, 14 year old Devan Selvey was fatally stabbed outside the highschool.