Teen girl suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle near Grimsby high schools

A 14-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by an SUV this morning near two local high schools.

It happened at 7:48 a.m. today on Livingston Ave., just down the street from both Blessed Trinity High, and West Niagara's Grimsby location.

The teen girl was treated on scene for serious injuries by paramedics, and then rushed to an out-of-region hospital.

The latest update from police says she has suffered life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved is a black H3 Hummer driven by a 17-year-old female who remained on the scene.

The DSBN confirms the 14-year-old is a student at West Niagara High School.

The board has brought in youth counsellors and social workers to support students who may be struggling.

It says educators and support staff are also keeping an eye out for any students who may need extra support.

The NRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Services Unit have been called in to determine the cause and circumstances around this collision.

Livingston Ave. has reopened.

That stretch of roadway is very busy with traffic and students at that time of morning. Students are currently writing exams.