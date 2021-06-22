Teen killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo again denied parole

It took about an hour for Paul Bernardo to be denied parole.

Bernardo spoke at the hearing this afternoon claiming he is a changed man, and low risk to the public.

He says he's stopped all deviant thinking for the past 2.5 years and he is willing to take a drug that reduces his sex drive.

He spoke at length about being treated unfairly in prison by spending 10,000 days in solitary confinement.

The 56 year old mentioned that he hasn't been able to talk to anyone since the pandemic started.

Bernardo was hoping to be released to a halfway house in Kelowna, where there would be less media attention and more space between him and the victim's families.

Family members of two of Paul Bernardo's victims say the rapist and murderer should never be set free.

The parents of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy presented their victim-impact statements at Bernardo's second parole hearing today.

Bernardo became eligible for parole more than three years ago but was denied release in his first hearing in October 2018.

Donna and Doug French told today's hearing that a persistent and ``evil dark cloud'' continues to haunt their family.

Debbie Mahaffy spoke of the pain of having to relive Bernardo's horrible crimes.

Bernardo has been serving a life sentence for kidnapping, torturing and killing Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s.

The victims' families say his right to a hearing before the Parole Board of Canada every two years is unconscionable, and it should be every five years at least.

(With files from the Canadian Press)

