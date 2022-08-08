Teenage Head guitarist found dead in Hamilton apartment

Hamilton's latest homicide victim is believed to be Gord Lewis, founding guitarist for the iconic punk rock band Teenage Head.

At a news conference this afternoon, Hamilton Police Det. Sgt. Sarah Beck says positive identification of the body is still pending due to an ongoing autopsy, but did say investigators believe the victim and accused were father and son.

Lewis was found by police in a downtown apartment on Sunday during a wellness check.

Police say the injuries were consistent with foul play.

Police have charged 41-year-old Jonathan Lewis with 2nd degree murder and say there are no other suspects.